We will not be able to buy houses in World of Warcraft Dragonflight either, but its director ‘dreams’ about it

The new expansion of the popular MMORPG continues to leave out one of the most requested features by the community.

The fireproof World of Warcraft has been one of the great referents of the MMORPG Over almost two decades and among the many functions and features that have been added over the years, there is one that continues to be in the spotlight of fans and developers: the houses. This month, Blizzard introduced World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a new expansion featuring the dragons as protagonists.

Many fans saw in the new expansion an opportunity to finally include this long-awaited feature, however, it seems that we are not going to be so lucky, at least for now. Ion Hazzikostas, Game Directorhas spoken in an interview on the YouTube channel Hazelnuttygames about this role and how the studio is approaching it.

It is such a large project that it would need several expansionsHazzikostas has explained that the housing system for players is such a big project that, if it is done, it will probably would have to cover several expansions. However, while the dwellings will not arrive with Dragonflight, “the dream lives on”Hazzikostas confessed, acknowledging that it is something that the team intends to integrate at some point.

The director pointed out that the content packs for the new expansions combine the theme that best fits the expansion, what will attract the attention of the different players and what is needed to carry it out while maintaining the quality that the public expects, something that requires a lot of effort when it comes to player housing. If you are fans of World of Warcraft, remember that, although there is still no specific date for the release of its new expansion, you can now register to access the Dragonflight beta.

