‘We will not let anything happen’, the air force’s men descended to save their lives, people said – this is the form of God, VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Flood: There are flood conditions in many areas of Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of people have had to leave their homes. Life has been affected. Whereas in many places, life is getting stuck due to floods. Two youth and an elderly man were trapped in the flood in village Mowad in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The bravery with which the soldiers of the Air Force (India Air Force) saved the lives of the people from the helicopter, is praising the soldiers. Many people are telling the Air Force personnel as the form of God.

It is being told that water was entering this village of Madhya Pradesh for many days, but today suddenly the water level has increased. Many people came out of the flood, while many people had difficulty. Amid the flood, one elderly man and two youth were caught in the flood. The flow was so fast that people could not leave. On receiving information, the Air Force arrived to evacuate these people with their Mi17V5 helicopter. The helicopter remained in the air. The jawans came down and one by one sat the three in a helicopter.

Similarly, more than half a dozen people including women and children were stranded in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh by the Air Force. All these were also taken out by the Yuva Sena. People were nervous, in such a situation, the Air Force assured that she would save them. This video of the incident is going viral on social media. NDRF teams are also engaged to save people. Has saved many lives. To take stock of the worsening situation of floods in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh took stock of flood affected areas by helicopter. CM reviewed five districts.