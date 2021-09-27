“We will not play against Real Madrid”: Alexis Vega demerited America before the National Classic

Alexis Vega declared that Chivas will not play against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich on matchday 10 of the A2021 MX league (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

The Chivas del Guadalajara will face their staunch rival, the Eagles of America, on the matchday 10 of the tournament Mexico shouts from the 2021 Opening. The match is about to start, spirits rise and hot statements between the “Largest in Mexico” they did not wait. The rojiblanco attacker, Alexis Vega, comes from an injury, but has already left a controversial statement.

The 23-year-old soccer player old was questioned about the match between the most important clubs in the country. The national team downplayed to the club they will face, as he asserted that they will not face each other against the most winning teams at the international level.

In this way, the Mexican striker declared that America is not the white box or the Teuton. “We are going to face America, one more team. It is different because it is a classic; we are not going to face Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. Whoever does things better will win the victory, “added Vega.

Chivas will face América in the j10 of A2021 (Twitter / @ Chivas)

Remember that Alexis vega comes from an injury, so it’s still in hesitates to start the ninety minutes. The interim technician, Marcelo Michel Leaño, tested during the week in training with the 37-year-old veteran, Oribe Peralta. In this way, Alexis could enter the game as a shock, awaiting the final decision of his strategist.

The azulcremas have experimented with the attack with Federico Viñas and Henry Martín, but the Spanish, Alvaro Fidalgo, Who is leads the scoring statistic of American players. The former youth squad of Real Madrid he adds three goals to his personal best and is the top scorer in the nest so far.

Thus, it is expected that the forwards of the Chiverío and those of Coapa play an important role in match attack. For its part, Roger Martínez and Sebastián Córdova they have added four goals between the two, two and two individually. The Colombian, Martinez, heated up the game during the week, where he ensured that the Flock He has only qualified for the playoffs to the league since he is in Mexico.

Emanuel Aguilera has scored a goal so far in A2021 with América (Photo: Twitter / @clubamerica)

In defense of the rojiblanco team, Adolfo “Bofo” Bautista, he wrote through his Twitter account “I can’t believe it, another dead man talking about my Chivas. We Mexicans are taking the hunger out of this firecracker. So you’re stealing dead, “wrote Bautista on Instagram.

At the moment, there are plenty of predictions and statistics, since in a close game of vital importance, the opposing teams can win. The Eagles are kept in the first overall position with 20 units; having won six times, tied two and lost undefeated against the Devils from Toluca, so they have a setback.

The Chivas are in the ninth overall position with 13 points, they have been victorious three times, drawn four times and lost in two games. So far they stay away from the classification zone, so they will try to get the three points against America.

Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega could start against América in the j10 match of A2021 (Photo: @ Chivas / Twitter)

So far there is not a player of the most popular teams in Mexico listed in the top 5 cAs the executioner of the staunch rival. Among the footballers who have moved the nets on the most occasions were meet Salvador Reyes from Chivas with 13 goals and Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, with ten.

