“We would be lying”: president of Juárez denied fighting for the championship with Hernán Cristante

Hernán Cristante became the new coach of FC Juárez (Photo: Twitter/@fcjuarezoficial)

Hernan Cristanteformer coach of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, was confirmed as the new manager from the bench at Futbol Club Juárez. Although his arrival has generated expectations for the good times he has had in Liga MX, the president of the border team, Miguel Angel Garzadenied that his presence guarantee the immediate fight for the championship and revealed the reason for which he was hired.

“We are convinced, as managers, of that mentality to lead the team. arrive and stabilize a project to later be the protagonist. We cannot sell that the team is going to be champion in six or eight months. We would be lying and not being honest with ourselves (…) We do not believe that he is going to bring a magic wand to solve it”, he declared at a press conference.

During the official presentation of the Argentine, Garza said he was aware of the place his team occupies currently in the panorama of Mexican soccer. Although the hiring of Ricardo Ferretti It was a commitment to improve performance on the field, the sports results were far from even qualifying for the zone of playoff to access the league.

Ricardo Ferretti failed to improve Juárez’s sports performance (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

The tuca Ferretti took the reins of the institution in the face of Grita México Apertura 2021. So, the board sought to build a project similar to the one that led Tigres to exponential growth since 2010. Although he achieved relevant victories against teams like Cruz Azul, Rayados de Monterrey , Chivas and Tigres in their first semester, the harvest of points was not as expected.

During the year he remained at the head of the team, he achieved collect 27 units out of 102 possible. His record was made up of 34 regular phase matches in which he only obtained seven wins, six draws and 21 losses. His best tournament was the first, where he was able to reach step number 16, unlike Grita México Clausura 2022, when it was the last place overall.

The percentage table also reflected the failure of the Ferretti project. If relegation had operated in the 2021-22 season, the Bravos de Juárez would lose the category by having the worst winning percentage. In this sense, they became creditors to the fine of 80 million pesosthe most expensive for occupying the last position, contrary to the 2020-21 campaign, when they stayed in third-last place.

Hernán Cristante will have the task of removing FC Juárez from the relegation positions (Photo: Facebook/FC Juárez)

In that sense, the Arrival of Hernán Cristante to the technical direction is destined to improve win balance of the team for the next two tournaments to get out of the bottom of the percentage table. Once stabilized, the next step in the projection of the directive considers the fight for the league and finally the semi-annual title.

“It would have to understand the situation in which we ended up and the immediate past with Ricardo. We took on the task of looking for an alternative that matches the growth ideology that we have and work (…) The job of managers is to try to give him the complementary tools to form a competitive team and be able to fight on the pitch”Garza assured.

Hernan Cristante arrived in Ciudad Juárez after having directed the Queretaro during a semester in which he was able to rescue the team from paying the fine. In addition to the Gallos Blancos, he has been the coach of the Diablos Rojos de Tolucaas well as the Choras of Tepic in the League of Ascent. In the closing 2014 he made his way on the bench as an assistant to the Veracruz sharks.

KEEP READING:

Juárez FC announced Hernán Cristante as its new technical director

“Being Max Verstappen’s partner is difficult”: Christian Horner on the role of Checo Pérez

Tigres sanctioned for improper alignment against Atlas: Gignac’s goals were annulled