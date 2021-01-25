‘Weakest Hyperlink’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC’s revival of “The Weakest Hyperlink” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC.

NBC has ordered 13 extra episodes, with manufacturing set to start later this yr. Jane Lynch will return to host the sequence, which sees contestants reply common data inquiries to financial institution prize cash throughout a number of rounds. On the finish of every spherical, the contestants vote out who they understand to be the “Weakest Hyperlink” remaining.

“Audiences have clearly embraced this sensible, enjoyable and utterly addicting present, and it’s been an ideal addition to the NBC lineup,” stated Jenny Groom, government vp of unscripted content material at NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming. “An enormous thanks to Jane, our associates at BBC Studios, Common Tv Various Studio and everybody who has been instrumental in maintaining the DNA of the unique format intact whereas concurrently including new prospers that make it as related and in style as ever.”

“The Weakest Hyperlink” is a British import based mostly on the long-lasting quiz present format distributed by BBC Studios. The American model is co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles manufacturing arm and Common Tv Various Studio. Ryan O’Dowd serves as government producer for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who government produced the unique NBC run, serves in the identical position and can also be showrunner. Lynch additionally government produces.

“I’m thrilled that ‘Weakest Hyperlink’ will return for one other season,” Lynch stated. “It has been my honor to convey again this traditional sport present cherished by hundreds of thousands. I additionally sit up for difficult the mind energy of our gamers whereas baiting them to show in opposition to each other for the prospect to win some life-changing money. And, in fact, for my very own enjoyment, and to not point out the chance to say ‘You’re the weakest hyperlink. Goodbye.’ a number of occasions an episode.”

The massively profitable “Weakest Hyperlink” format distributed by BBC Studios has been produced in 46 territories across the globe, with greater than 1,500 episodes having aired within the UK alone.

“Because the quickest and fiercest sport present on TV, ‘Weakest Hyperlink’ has been immortalized in popular culture,” stated Valerie Bruce, common supervisor of BBC Studios’ Los Angeles Productions. “The format has confirmed longevity, attracting international audiences for the previous 20 years and we’re thrilled to have fun its newest success within the U.S. Our Los Angeles manufacturing arm is worked up to accomplice with NBC on a second season of the sequence with Jane Lynch, whose fast wit, humor and shrewdness are charming.”