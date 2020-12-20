Entertainment

Wearing masks for the next six months in this state is necessary, there is also an update on Lockdown and Night Curfew …

December 20, 2020
Lockdown Night Curfew News: Corona (Covid-19) continues to wreak havoc in the country. Coronavirus News in India has crossed 1 crore figures and so far more than 1 lakh 45 thousand people have lost their lives. Research is also underway on the Corona vaccine in India and it is expected that an effective and safe vaccine (Covid Vaccine) will come soon. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray government (Uddhav Thackeray) has taken several more steps on Sunday to prevent the spread of its infection in the most affected state of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Corona Update). According to the new order, wearing masks will be mandatory in Maharashtra for the next six months. Also Read – Delhi Covid19 Updates: 1139 new corona cases in Delhi, infection rate 1.3 percent, 10,251 deaths from Kovid so far

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that wearing a mask is mandatory in the state for the next six months. Addressing the state’s public through social media, Thackeray said that experts are once again in favor of imposing the Night Curfew or the second lockdown, but they are not in support of such a move. He said that the corona virus infection in the state has not been completely controlled, yet the situation is under control.

Thackeray said, ‘There is better protection than cure. The habit of wearing masks in public places should be made at least for the next six months. ‘ It has increased to 18,92,707. At the same time, with the death of 74 more people in the last 24 hours, the number of people who lost their lives in the epidemic from the state has increased to 48,648.

On the other hand, the number of corona infections in India has increased to 1,00,31,223. According to the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, the number of corona infections in the country has gone up to 1,00,31,223. In the last 24 hours, 26,624 new cases of corona have been reported. During this period, 341 patients have died and the death toll has risen to 1,45,447. Although a total of 95,80,402 patients have been cured so far.

