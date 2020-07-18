Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

new Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert with thunder-glow in many states, releasing fresh satellite images. Due to the humid southwesterly winds moving from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and the winds coming from the Arabian Sea, there is a possibility of increasing rainfall in north and northeast India on July 18 and 19. In northern India, heavy rainfall may occur at some places during July 18 to 20 and in northeast from July 18 to 21. Also Read – Haridwar Uttar Pradesh Border Sealed: Haridwar-UP border sealed, ban on bathing in ghats in Somvati Amavasya

According to the Mausam Department, satellite imagery has seen clouds deepening over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Bihar, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Northeast states. IMD has said that there is a possibility of light rain in these areas with thunder and shine.

Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, west UP, Bihar, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, northeastern states. Thunderstorm / lightening with rain likely over these areas: IMD pic.twitter.com/B3oPUhMJT9

At the same time, areas adjoining Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Najibabad, Roorkee, Narwana and Chandpur in Uttar Pradesh will receive thunder and shine this morning.

Orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. IMD said that from July 18, the monsoon may start moving slowly towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

Forecast of heavy rainfall in North and Northeast India

– Indian Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in North and Northeast India.

– Heavy rains expected from 19 to 21 July in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya

– Arunachal Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall during July 19 – 20

– IMD continues red warning for West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya from 19 to 21 July

– Red Warning for Arunachal Pradesh from 19 – 20 July

– Also issued Orange Alert for Arunachal Pradesh for 21 July.

– Possible rainfall may worsen flood situation in Assam

– In Assam, where more than 39.8 lakh people in 27 districts out of 33 were flooded on Thursday

In Assam this year, 102 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides.