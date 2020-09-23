Weather alert for Bihar: heavy rain-thunderstorm alert issued in Bihar from 23 to 27 September

Weather Aler For Bihar: Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Bihar from September 23 to 27. In view of this, the State Disaster Management Department has issued a warning of heavy rain. In view of this warning, the district collectors of all the districts have been alerted. On Tuesday, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Department, Supriya Amrit and Water Resources Secretary Sanjeev Hans have asked to ensure necessary action by videoconferencing with the District Magistrates. Also read – weather update: heavy rain alert in many states including Bihar-Jharkhand-Bengal, know weather conditions

According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain has been warned in Bihar from September 23 to 27, especially after September 24, in several districts of North Bihar, the Meteorological Department also expressed the possibility of thunderstorm with heavy rain. is.

The Disaster Management Department had already asked the districts to make necessary preparations to deal with it. In the video conferencing on Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Disaster Management also reviewed the preparations and made an administrative appeal to the public not to leave the house during the rain and lightning. Along with this, the Secretary directed the officials to warn people not to get out of the houses through miking.