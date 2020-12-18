Weather Alert: Meteorological Department warns, cold will remain in North India for next one week

new Delhi: Due to the cold wind blowing in the plains of the northern region of the country, the cold has increased considerably. The India Meteorological Department said on Friday that during the next week the night temperatures in North India will be below normal and a little relief can be expected after a week. Also Read – Weather Forecast Updates: ‘Torture’ of cold in North India below mercury in Keylong, Himachal Pradesh, icy winds in Delhi wreaking havoc

The department, in its forecast from December 17-24 and December 24-30, said that in most parts of northwest, central and eastern India, the minimum temperature will be 2-6 degrees Celsius below normal. During the first week, the temperature in the remaining parts of the country is expected to be near or slightly above normal.

IMD said, "During the first part of the first week, cold wave will increase in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan and then decrease thereafter." The Meteorological Department said that in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, North Rajasthan and north-western Uttar Pradesh, the next two days will be cold.

IMD said that since last week, day and night temperatures in the plains of North India have fallen below normal. During the second week, there will be a slight increase in the minimum temperature as compared to the first week.

However, IMD said that in most parts of northwest, central and eastern India, the minimum temperature will be 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal and in the rest of the country it will be close to or slightly above normal.