Weather Alert: Monsoon to be active from August 8, heavy rain warning in these states

Weather alert: Monsoon has become active again in many parts of the country, due to which rains and floods have caused havoc in many states. After heavy rains and floods in Bihar, Maharashtra, now the southern part of the country has also been hit by floods due to rain. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be rain with strong winds due to the active monsoon in Central India and North India. The department has issued an alert for heavy rains in many parts of the country.

IMD has issued an orange alert of heavy rains on 8 and 9 August in Uttarakhand. There is a possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms in most of the cities here.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, light rain has also been forecast in Delhi-NCR. There is a relief news for Haryana. There is a possibility of good rainfall in most areas of the state from August 9 to August 11.

Moving on, the low pressure area over the north-eastern Arabian Sea has reached the north-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southern coastal Pakistan. There is a cyclonic circulation near this system. The axis of monsoon trough is on the north-eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal via Bikaner, Gwalior, Satna, Gaya, Bankura, Digha.

During the last 24 hours, torrential monsoon rains were recorded in all parts of Kerala. Flood-like conditions persist in many areas due to heavy rains. Heavy rains were recorded at one or two places with light to moderate rains over coastal Karnataka, Goa, southeastern Madhya Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain in some places in Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand and North Gujarat also received heavy rainfall at one or two places. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rains were recorded in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, southern and south-western Rajasthan, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, interior Tamil Nadu, Telangana.

During the next 24 hours, the monsoon rains will continue over Kerala, due to which heavy rains will continue. Light to moderate rains are forecast over Coastal Karnataka, South Konkan Goa, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and southeastern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall may occur over the next 24 hours in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand. Light rains are also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North Rajasthan and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.