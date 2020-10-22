Weather Alert: warning of heavy rains in these states including Bengal, NDRF teams ready

new Delhi: Heavy rains can be seen in the next few hours in the country. Although this rain will occur in a few states of the country. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh regarding the heavy rains. The IMD has issued a warning that there is a possibility of heavy torrential rain in the next few hours. There have been signs of rain with strong winds from the Meteorological Department. Also Read – Weather Forecast: Alert in Andhra Pradesh after Telangana, heavy rain forecast for 3 days

On behalf of Indian Meteorological Department, in the national capital Delhi has also indicated the change of weather. It is believed that the effect of rain in West Bengal and Odisha will also be seen in North India. The Meteorological Department has said that there may be heavy rains in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal in the next 24 hours. The department has asked people to stay away from the banks of rivers.

The IMD said that during the rains, winds can move at a speed of 40-50 km per hour. The meteorological department had already predicted that due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, there may be heavy rains for the next two days.

Giving information about the changes in the weather, IMD Director General, Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that low pressure has been created in the Bay of Bengal and it will move towards the northeast in the next two days. This depression is expected to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh by 24 October.

After the Meteorological Department’s warning, the state governments in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have asked relief rescue teams to be ready to deal with any situation.