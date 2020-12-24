Weather Forcast: Cold wave increases in North India, heavy snowfall may occur here for next three days

new Delhi: Most parts of North India remained cold on Thursday, while the minimum temperatures were below normal in many places in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. There was a slight improvement in the cold conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperature in the entire valley has increased slightly, although the Meteorological Department has predicted light snowfall for two days from Saturday. Also Read – Weather Alert: Meteorological Department warning, cold will remain in North India for next one week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in the national capital, the minimum temperature remained below five degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day. The department said that due to dense fog in Delhi, visibility reduced to 100 meters in many areas on Thursday morning. Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees and a maximum of 23.1 degrees Celsius. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the department’s regional forecasting center, said, “Due to the dense fog prevailing in the Palam area, the visibility was reduced to 100 meters between five and eight o’clock in the morning.” Also Read – Kashmir Snowfall: ‘Paradise’ of the earth wrapped in white sheet, the tourists enjoying the snowfall fiercely, see photos ….

Cold wave prevails in Delhi for the next two days and the temperature is expected to reach 3 degree Celsius on Friday. The department said that during this period, “moderate to dense” fog is likely. Officials said that in the plains the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or less and 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal, then IMD declares a cold wave. Also Read – IND vs AUS, Weather Report: Adelaide will remain cloudy for five days, know Pitch Report and weather conditions

Cold wave prevailed in Haryana and Punjab and the minimum temperature remained well below the normal temperature this season. Meteorological Department officials said here that Adampur in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degree Celsius. Ludhiana also recorded a minimum temperature of 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Apart from this, minimum temperature was recorded at 2.5 degree Celsius in Halwara in Punjab. Faridkot, Bathinda, Amritsar, Patiala and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperatures of 3.6, 4.8, four, 5.6 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, night temperatures in Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa in Haryana were also 5.7, 2.9, 4.6, 4.6, 5.2 and 6.3 degrees Celsius respectively, which is below normal. Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological Department officials said that visibility was low due to fog at many places including Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala. Temperatures went below zero in Keylong, Kalpa and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Director of Meteorological Center, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said that Keylong, the administrative center of tribal district Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest place in the state, where the minimum temperature was minus 8.4 degrees Celsius. He said that minimum temperature was recorded at minus 2.2 in Kalpa in Kinnaur district and 1 degree Celsius in Mandi.

The minimum temperatures in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were recorded at zero, 4.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively. He said that Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather center has forecast rain and snowfall at different places in the state on 27 and 28 December.

After the minimum temperature rose on Thursday in the Kashmir Valley, there was a slight decrease in winter, while the Meteorological Department has predicted light snowfall in the valley for two days from Saturday. Meteorological Department officials said that some increase in night temperature has been recorded but it remains below the freezing point.

Cold wave has increased in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours due to cold wave. At the same time, due to dense fog, people had to face trouble on Thursday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be no significant change in the night temperature in all the districts of the state. Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur districts recorded the minimum temperature below normal.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature of 2.5 degree Celsius in the state, while Jhansi recorded the highest temperature of 26.1 degree Celsius. The Meteorological Department has generally predicted dry weather and dense fog in the state.

The slight rise in minimum temperature in Rajasthan has given some relief to people from the cold. The lowest temperature in the state on Wednesday night was recorded at one degree Celsius in Mount Abu.

According to the meteorological department spokesperson, Mount Abu, the only mountain tourist place in the state, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.0 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours. In the plains, Churu recorded a temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, minimum temperature was 4.9 degrees in Pilani, 6.0 degrees in Sikar and Ganganagar, 6.5 degrees in Bhilwara, 7.9 degrees in Chittorgarh on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in the state have also gone up to 24 degrees Celsius or above. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state is generally expected to be dry in the next 24 hours.