Weather Forcast: Submerged by rain in Chennai, heavy rain forecast in south coastal Andhra

new Delhi: Due to a cyclonic flow over the south-western part of the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains at different places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Nellore and Chittoor districts. There is a possibility of thunderstorms at different places in Prakasam and Nellore districts. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclonic circulation is now over North Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, there is no estimate of rain in these areas for the next four days.

On the other hand, due to heavy rains in Chennai on Thursday morning after the onset of northeast monsoon on October 28 in Tamil Nadu, roads in many areas of the city were submerged and traffic was affected. The rains which started on Wednesday night continued till Thursday morning causing waterlogging in many areas. This affected traffic and many two-wheelers were seen pushing their vehicles off the middle of the waterway.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said workers pulled water from the city's streets and more than 20 subways filled with water. Some areas received heavy rainfall. The city of Maylapur received 18 cm of rain. According to the Meteorological Department, Kotturpuram received 14 cm of rain and the Red Hills on the northern periphery received 13 cm of rain.

(Input-agency)