Weather Forceast: low pressure area created in Bay of Bengal, know how the weather will be in your city

new Delhi: For the third time in the last one month in the Bay of Bengal, the low pressure area created on Tuesday is expected to bring torrential rains for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Gujarat are still active in the next two-three days of the southwest monsoon. The right environment is being prepared for the move. Significantly, the southwest monsoon is returning late this year.

According to the Meteorological Department, "Today, on the morning of 20 October, a low pressure area formed in the central part of the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to deepen in the next 48 hours and move north-east initially and move north-northeast in the next three days. 'Director of the department Mrityunjay Mahapatra said that due to the low pressure area, Andhra Pradesh, It is expected to rain in Odisha and West Bengal in the next three days. After this, it will move towards the coastal region of Odisha due to which torrential rains are forecast from October 22-24 in North-Eastern India. Weather in Maharashtra and Mumbai (Maharashtra) will be clear, most of the time it will be sunny during the day. The speed has stopped here. During the day, temperature can reach 31 degree centigrade.

There is a possibility of rain in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal during Durga Puja due to the low pressure area. According to the Meteorological Department, "Extremely heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4 millimeters per day) is expected on October 22 in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal. Nagaland, Manpur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 23, while Assam and Meghalaya may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 24.

