Weather Forecast: After Delhi, there may be rain in these parts of UP, know the weather in your area

December 12, 2020
2 Min Read

Weather Forecast: The weather has changed in Delhi today. It is raining in many parts of Delhi-NCR. There was light rain in Ghaziabad in the morning. The changed weather in Delhi has increased the cold. The minimum temperature in Delhi has been recorded at 11 degree Celsius. Also Read – Burevi Cyclone Latest News: Cyclone cyclone crisis, NDRF teams deployed in these coastal cities of two states

There is a possibility of rain in many parts of UP along with Delhi NCR. There may be rain in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. With this, rain can also occur in Noida, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Sambhal, Moradabad, Badaun, Rampur.

According to the Meteorological Department, along with the rain, strong winds have been predicted here. Along with these districts, many districts of Kanpur division are already cloudy one day. It has been cloudy in Etawah district since day one. The Meteorological Department also says that due to rain, the cold can increase.

