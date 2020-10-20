Weather Forecast: Alert in Andhra Pradesh after Telangana, heavy rain forecast for 3 days

Amravati: Due to the deep depression in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains have been prevailing for the last few days and there is no chance of getting rid of it in the coming time as the Meteorological Department has given heavy to very heavy rainfall at different places in coastal Andhra and Yanam. It is predicted to rain. Here, torrential rains have also been forecast in some parts of Rayalaseema. In some parts of West Godavari district, the rain has given its knock since Monday evening. The same situation remained here on Tuesday. Also Read – After Hyderabad, heavy rains, submerged roads, flood water entered houses in Maharashtra

According to the Meteorological Department, low pressure is likely to develop in the surrounding areas including Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, as the cyclonic circulation has moved from the East Central Bay of Bengal to the places located at the center, which is 5.8 km above sea level. Is on the side. However, the Meteorological Department has also informed that the effect of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of West Bengal, off the southern Andhra coast, seems to have diminished.

Please tell that before this, heavy rains were seen in many parts of Telangana. During this, more than a dozen people died in Hyderabad city alone. Also, due to heavy rains in the entire city, the problem of floods had arisen. Due to the flood water, the situation remained jam-like on the national highway and across the city.

