Weather Forecast: Many states in the grip of cold wave, cold will be falling, Orange alert issued

Weather Forecast: The entire North India is in the grip of severe cold and cold wave continues in many states. According to the Meteorological Department, from December 29-31, the night temperature can be decreased by 3-5 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that cold wave conditions will continue in many states of North India for the next few days, the cold wave conditions may decrease from January 2. Orange alert has been issued for many states amidst the chill.

The Meteorological Department has said that due to the cold winds moving from the Himalayas towards the plains, cold wave is forecast in many states including Delhi for the next four days. The national capital Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 ° C and a maximum temperature of 20.9 ° C.

At the same time, cold wave is expected to occur in some places in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Odisha during 30-31 December as well as Uttar Pradesh.

IMD said, “During the next three days (29-31 December), the minimum temperature in northwestern India can fall by 3-5 degree Celsius and after that there will be a slight increase of 2-3 degree Celsius.” ‘

Orange alert issued for many states, will get cold

According to IMD, during 29-30 December, cold wave conditions may occur in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and isolated areas in Delhi and North Rajasthan. "Some areas in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to get dense fog during morning hours from December 31 to January 2," IMD said.

Meanwhile, an official of the Meteorological Department said that meanwhile, due to rain and snowfall in the Himalayan region, the minimum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan has dropped by 4 to 5 degrees. Director of Meteorological Department Radheshyam Sharma said that the effect of severe winter cold is likely to continue till December 31.

Sharma said that on Monday, the lowest temperature in the plains was recorded at 0.6 degree Celsius in Churu in western Rajasthan and one degree Celsius in Bhilwara in eastern Rajasthan. At the same time, Mount Abu had a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast severe cold in the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions during the next two days.

Thunderstorms rained in many parts of Uttar Pradesh

At the same time, light rain occurred at different places in the western parts of Uttar Pradesh while the weather in the eastern districts was cold in the last 24 hours. According to the report of the Zonal Meteorological Center, in most of the mandals of the state, there is no significant change in the day temperature and their condition remains normal. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 4.1 degree Celsius in Churk while the highest was recorded at 27.6 degree Celsius in Jhansi.

Snowfall in the hilly areas

Several high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir have received snowfall. At the same time, people have got relief from the cold due to improvement in minimum temperature in the entire valley. Officials said on Monday that the high altitude areas of Kashmir and Jammu regions have received snowfall again in the night. He said two inches of snowfall has been recorded in Gulmarg in north Kashmir, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Sonmarg in central Kashmir have recorded one inch of snow. Many parts of Jammu region have received snowfall.

Meanwhile, outbreaks of cold have increased in various parts of Punjab and Haryana after late night rains. Meteorological Department officials said on Monday that fog was reduced in the morning due to fog in many places including Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Adampur and Halwara. In most places, chill has increased due to the minimum temperature being below normal.