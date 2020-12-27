Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department warns New Year Partyers, do not drink alcohol

Weather Forecast: Due to the continuous snowfall on the mountains, the states of north-eastern India have become very cold at night. On Saturday, a western disturbance has entered North India, due to which heavy snowfall has started in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Due to its presence, there will be no significant difference on the temperature on Sunday, but the trend of the drop in minimum temperature is likely to start from Monday. Also Read – Weather Forcast: Cold wave increases in North India, heavy snowfall may occur here for next three days

Meteorologist PK Saha said that at present a western disturbance is active in North India, due to which the frequency is increasing due to heavy snowfall in the mountains of North India. However, even after its presence, the temperature is not increasing relatively day and night due to the occasional northern wind pattern.

In the midst of this changing mood, preparations are on to celebrate the new year. In the meantime, if you are planning to drink alcohol in the new celebration, then stop and think a bit, because the Meteorological Department of India has indicated a strong cold wave in North India. It has also been said that drinking alcohol at home or at the end of the year is not right.

The Meteorological Department has issued an advisory which states, “Do not drink alcohol, it can reduce your body temperature, stay indoors. Eat plenty of vitamin C, eat fruit. Moisturize your skin to withstand severe cold conditions. ”

IMD said that “severe” cold wave is going on in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan from December 29. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said the impact of a fresh western disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas would increase mercury slightly on Sunday and Monday, but relief would not last long.

“Severe Cold Wave” situation in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh after December 29 due to the effect of strengthening as a result of the withdrawal of the Western Disturbance and cold and dryness in low-level winds in the northwest or northwest. Can be “cold”.