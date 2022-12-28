Weather in Qatar: what is the maximum and minimum temperature in Doha for this Saturday

The country is characterized by having a desert climate. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Qatar is characterized by long, torrid and arid summers, so it is not surprising that this time the World Cup in Qatar 2022 had to be moved to the autumn season for the comfort of the 32 teams and the millions of fans who They go to the fair to support their countries.

And it is that if the sporting event had been held between the months of June and Julyas is traditionally done, the players and fans would have been subjected to temperatures above 40 degrees, with a thermal sensation of up to 50°C.

On the contrary, with the movement of the date for the event to take place in the last two months of the year, it is expected that the coupling will be easier, with temperatures that are expected to range between 15° and 30°C.

However, in the era of climate change A warm day can quickly turn cold. Therefore, it is increasingly common for people to try to be prevented when faced with variations in temperature, especially when it comes to attending outdoor sporting events.

With more fans coming to the Arab country and the countdown coming to an end, here is the weather forecast for this Saturday, November 19:

It is expected that today in Doha the Maximum temperature reaches 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum 22 degrees Celsius.

As for rain, the probability of rainfall for this city they are 0% all day. In the same sense, cloudiness of 97% is expected during the day and 12% during the night.

Las gusts of wind they will reach 43 kilometers per hour during the day and 41 kilometers per hour at night.

Regarding the care that must be taken with the sun, it is estimated that the ultraviolet rays they reach a level of 2, which means that there is no risk and the level is “good”, although the use of the blocker is always recommended.

Logo of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is seen against the skyline of the West Bay in Doha, Qatar. (REUTERS/John Sibley)

Due to its proximity to the Persian Gulf, Qatar is one of the driest countries on the planet. with an annual rainfall that barely reaches 100 millimeters.

With a desert climate, the temperature generally ranges from 14° to 41°C, but rarely goes below 11°C or rises above 45°C, however, the feeling of muggy weather is constant. The average annual temperature is 26°C.

Most of its geography is a plain covered by sand and an area of ​​dunes; the highest point in the country is only 90 meters above sea level.

During the summer, which begins in the month of March, temperatures of 45° can be reached; the hottest months are July and August. While in the winter, especially on the nights of December and February, the thermometer can drop to 5 degrees Celsius.

Regarding rainfall, in Qatar they are scarce, being zero in summer; it is estimated that there are only 8 or 10 days “rainy” in this Arab territory, although they are only brief and small showers in December.

Another aspect that characterizes Qatar are the hours of sun it receivesbeing one of the countries with the longest sunlight in the world with more than 3430 hours (of 8760 hours that make up a year).

