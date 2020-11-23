Weather Latest News: Mercury dropped in most parts of North India, heavy snowfall expected in next two days

Weather Latest News: The minimum temperature fell on Sunday in most parts of North India where Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus three degrees Celsius, while parts of Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday amid the cold wave. Since November is the lowest temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was the lowest in the month in the last 14 years. Also Read – India Weather Report: Increased cold in North India, temperatures in many parts reached below normal, mercury will fall further!

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said, “The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest temperature recorded in this month in Delhi since November 2003. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.1 degree Celsius in November 2003. “He said that the minimum temperature at Palam Meteorological Center dropped to 6.1 degree Celsius. Also Read – Pollution Impact On Eyes: Pollution Affects Eyes, Doctors Provided Prevention Tips

IMD declares a cold wave when the plains have a temperature of 10 ° C or below and 4.5 ° C below normal for two consecutive days. Srivastava said, “Even in small areas like Delhi, if this criterion is met for a day, a cold wave can be declared.” Srivastava said that cold air flows from the snow-covered western Himalayan regions. The reason is a drop in temperature. However, due to fresh western disturbance, the minimum temperature is expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next four to five days. Also Read – Son suspected to have strangled 60-year-old father to death in suspicion of illegal relationship with wife, police engaged in investigation

Minimum mercury went below zero in many areas of the Valley, including Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Gulmarg was the coldest region of Kashmir. An official of the meteorological department said that the temperature of Srinagar was recorded at minus three degrees Celsius on Saturday night. This is the lowest temperature of this season. He said that Gulmarg in Baramulla district of North Kashmir was the coldest area of ​​the entire valley where the minimum mercury was recorded at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam in Anantnag district of South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The official said that there is a possibility of rain and snowfall between 23 and 25 November, especially in the high altitude areas. He told that there is a possibility of snowfall in the northwestern part of Jammu and Kashmir and the high altitude areas of Sonmarg-Zojila from the morning of 23 November and it can continue till 25 November. The official said that there is no forecast of widespread snowfall or rain.

In Shimla, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday while cold wave continues in some districts of the state. Shimla Meteorological Center had earlier predicted rain and snowfall between Sunday and Wednesday. However, Director of Shimla Meteorological Center, Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that ‘Yellow Weather’ warning has been issued on Wednesday in view of the possibility of heavy rains and snowfall in the high mountain areas of medium altitude hills. .

The Meteorological Center issues warnings related to various colors in view of the possibility of bad or very bad weather which may prove harmful to life and property. Yellow alert is the lowest danger indicator in terms of all alert levels. This indicates the possibility of bad weather for the next few days.

Singh said that Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district is the coldest place in the state with a temperature of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius while Kufri’s temperature was 3.6 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie’s 3.6 degrees Celsius. He said that the temperature in Shimla is 5.1 degrees Celsius. Una recorded the highest temperature of 23.2 degree Celsius in the state.

Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest temperature with a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, weather was also cold in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad and Kanpur divisions. Winter is continuously increasing in Rajasthan, where the minimum night temperature in Mount Abu was recorded at one degree Celsius for the second consecutive day.

According to the Meteorological Department, on Saturday night, Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, had a minimum temperature of 1.0 degree Celsius. The department has predicted a further drop in night temperature during the next 24 hours in the state. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab were recorded below normal limits. Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius below normal.