Weather News Alert: Heavy rains expected in many states in next four-five days

Weather News Alert: Monsoon is at its peak in many states of the country and is expected to shift to the northern part after 8 August, due to which a low pressure area is formed north of the Bay of Bengal on 9 August. After this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in eastern and central India. From 9 to 12 August, heavy to very heavy rainfall can be seen in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a low pressure area in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh. Due to the continuous monsoon flow in the Arabian Sea, wind can move at a speed of 50-60 kmph on the western coasts. This situation will remain till August 8. In north-western India, strong winds are expected to prevail in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra in the next 24 hours. However, there may be a slight decrease in rain after this. Rain has caused havoc in many states.

According to the department, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the interior and coastal areas in the southern part of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in the next four-five days. There is a possibility of rains between 6-8 August in the coastal areas of Karnataka as well as in the Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala between August 6-9.

Please tell that states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are already experiencing floods. So at the same time, Maharashtra is also raining continuously. The amount of rain in one day in the month of August in Colaba, Mumbai, has never happened in the month of August in the last 46 years.