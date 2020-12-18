Weather News: Extreme cold weather in North India, Delhi’s lowest temperature this season

Weather news: The cold wave continued in the northern region of the country on Thursday, where the cold is increasing continuously. The lowest maximum temperature of this season was recorded in Delhi. The icy winds that rose from the Western Himalayas are continuing in Delhi. Due to western disturbance, heavy snowfall occurred in the western Himalayas and now cold wave is going on in the plains. Also Read – Recruitment of 1991 Doctors: 1991 new doctors recruited in Rajasthan, Government orders for appointment issued

Thursday was a 'cold day' in the national capital Delhi, where the maximum temperature was seven degrees below normal at 15.2 degrees Celsius and is the lowest temperature so far this season. Because icy winds from the western Himalayas are continuously running in Delhi.

Cold days are called when the minimum temperature is less than 10 ° C and the maximum temperature is 4.4 ° C below normal.

– Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

– Minimum temperature at Ayanagar weather station, 3.8 degree Celsius respectively

– Ridge weather stations recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius

Heavy snowfall in western Himalayas due to western disturbance

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecast center of India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that due to western disturbance, heavy snowfall occurred in the western Himalayas and now the temperature is declining due to cold wave moving towards the plains.

This is how cold weather is declared in the plains.

The IMD declares a cold wave for the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 ° C or below and 4.5 ° C below normal for two consecutive days. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said, “For a small area like Delhi, a cold wave can be declared even if the above conditions are made even for a day.

– The city’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category.

Cold wave has started in Punjab and Haryana, mercury has gone below normal.

– Meteorological Department said – Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 4.4 degrees, 4.2 degrees, 4.9 degrees, 4.8 degrees, 4.4 degrees and 4.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

– Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degree in Amritsar while in Ludhiana it was 5.5 degree Celsius.

– The minimum temperature was 5.8 in Patiala, 6.6 degrees in Adampur, six degrees in Halwara and five degrees in Bathinda.

– In some places like Karnal, Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala, the morning fog reduced visibility.

During the next two days, the cold will be more in most parts of both states Punjab Haryana.

Light rain occurred in some areas of Uttar Pradesh while the weather was generally dry in the remaining places.

– The meteorological department said on Thursday that Gorakhpur recorded the highest temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius in Uttar Pradesh, while Bareilly recorded 3.3 degree Celsius in Bareilly.

– The department has predicted dry weather and fog at some places.

– Mercury once again went below the freezing point at Mount Abu, a tourist destination in Rajasthan.

– Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

– At the same time, thick fog enveloped many areas of the state on Thursday morning and people were seen warming up to avoid the cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday night.

– Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees on Wednesday night, 2.2 degrees in Churu, 2.5 degrees in Pilani, 2.8 degrees in Ganganagar, 3.1 degrees in Bikaner, 5.8 degrees in Faludi and Vanasthali.

– Night temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan remain below nine degrees Celsius.

– The Meteorological Department has warned of cold wave in many parts of Rajasthan.

According to the department, cold wave is forecast to occur somewhere in the next 24 hours in the districts of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunun, Alwar and Bharatpur.

In Himachal Pradesh, Keylong, Manali and Kalpa continued to experience cold wave conditions with temperatures recording below zero in the last 24 hours.

The weather in the hilly state remains dry, but the minimum temperature has decreased by one to two degrees.

– Manmohan Singh, director of Shimla Center of Meteorological Department, said that Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti, remained the coldest place in the state with a temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius.

– The minimum temperature in Kashmir went below zero and the sky remained clear.

– Wednesday night, Srinagar has had the coldest night so far this season.

– Night temperatures continued to fall in the valley and the sky remained clear.

– Minimum temperature was recorded several degrees Celsius below normal.

The temperature in Srinagar was minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, up from 4.8 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

– The minimum temperature in this season was recorded at around five degrees Celsius below normal.

– Last night in Srinagar city was the coldest night of this season, due to which many reservoirs froze.

– Gulmarg recorded a temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below normal.

– Gulmarg was the coldest place in the Union Territory.

– Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius.

– The temperature in Qazigund was minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Kupwara minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and Kokernag minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is not much snowfall expected in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of this month and light snowfall may occur at some places in Kashmir on December 21-22.