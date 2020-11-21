Weather News Update: Cold in Delhi breaks 14-year record, this time likely for cold

Weather News Update: The temperature in Delhi has started falling continuously and in November itself, the feeling of cold wave has started. On Friday, the cold has broken the 14-year record of November. Delhi’s minimum temperature has been 7.5 degrees, which is five degrees below normal. Although the cold is said to be somewhat less after 23 November, this relief will be partial. Along with Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and other states also recorded below normal temperatures on Friday. Also Read – Weather Updates: Chances of rain in Delhi for next 6 days, know how the weather will be in your city

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the meteorological department’s regional forecast center, said that for the first time this season in Delhi, there is a possibility of cold wave. Generally two days in the plains when the temperature is 10 ° C or less and 4.5 ° C above normal. When the weather is less then the Meteorological Department declares cold wave. He said that this criterion was met on Friday. If the situation remains the same on Saturday, we will announce a cold wave on Saturday. Also Read – Heatwave In India: What is Nautpa? Why does it start falling in the heat, know the distance of the sun from the earth and the whole mathematics of heat

Meteorological Department said – why cold is increasing

Mahesh Palawat, an expert in ‘Skymet Weather’, a private weather forecasting agency, said temperatures dropped due to icy winds from the western Himalayan region and the situation will continue till Saturday. He said a fresh western disturbance 23 Coming towards Northwest India on November. This is expected to cause some increase in the minimum temperature. Also Read – Weather update: 10-year record broken in May, mercury crosses 50, advice not to leave home

Cold wave continues in Himachal Pradesh

According to officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), except November 16 this month, the minimum temperature was 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal due to lack of clouds. The Meteorological Department said the cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh and the temperature in tourist destinations like Keylong and Kalpa went below zero. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of five degrees Celsius.

Most cities have a maximum temperature below 30 degrees

According to the Meteorological Department, night temperatures have come down in many areas of Rajasthan and the temperature in the state’s only hill station Mount Abu has dropped by two degrees Celsius. An official of the meteorological department said that most cities recorded maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius or less.

Temperatures in Chandigarh are three degrees below normal

According to the Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

(Input from language)