Weather Report: 48 people died due to rain and floods in Maharashtra, PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, critical situation in Karnataka

Weather Report: Floods on Friday remained grim in many parts of Karnataka due to incessant rains and release of water from major dams. At the same time, due to heavy rains in the last three and subsequent floods in Maharashtra, at least 48 people were killed and large scale crop wasted in millions of hectares.

Officials said 29 people died in the Pune division of western Maharashtra, 16 in the Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra and three in coastal Konkan in rain-related incidents. North Karnataka was the worst affected where floods have occurred for the third time in the last three months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka affected by the heavy rains on Friday and assured them of all possible help in relief and rescue work.

Modi tweeted, "Talked with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation arising out of floods and heavy rains." My condolences to the affected siblings. Assuring all possible help of the Center in the ongoing relief and rescue work there. "In another tweet, Modi said," Discussed the situation arising out of rain and floods in various parts of Karnataka with Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. We stand with the siblings of the flood-affected Karnataka. In the relief and rescue work, the Center assured all possible help. "

The maximum temperature in Delhi was 34.7 degrees Celsius while the level of pollution was partially reduced on Friday due to the help of dispersion of pollutants due to favorable wind speed. However, burning of stubble has increased the concentration of ‘PM 2.5’ 18 percent.

PM 2.5 is particles less than 2.5 micrometers in the air. Delhi-NCR has been experiencing poor air quality for months. Experts have warned that due to high levels of air pollution, the situation of Kovid-19 may increase further. According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Konkan and Goa, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Due to the formation of low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, there is a possibility of rains during Durga Puja in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. According to Pune’s divisional commissioner’s office, over 3000 houses were damaged in western Maharashtra due to heavy rains and floods while more than 40,000 people were shifted to safer places.

An official in this regard said, “14 people died in Solapur, six in Sangli, seven in Pune and two in Satara while one in Pune, three in Sangli and four in Solapur are still missing.” “

He said that crops such as sugarcane, soybean, vegetables, rice, pomegranate and cotton have been damaged in 87,000 hectares in Pune, Solapur, Satara and Sangli districts. According to him, 1021 cattle died due to heavy rains and subsequent floods in Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune districts, a total of 3,156 houses were damaged and 100 slums were destroyed.

In Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune districts, 10,349 to 40,036 more people were taken to safer places. According to the official, crops like soyabean, millet, cotton, banana, sunflower were destroyed in Aurangabad region. In Konkan region, 326 houses were damaged. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the flood situation in western Maharashtra and ordered the local administration to do an immediate panchnama of damaged crops, houses and other properties.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister of Maharashtra Government Vijay Vadettiwar said that the state government will ask the Center to give compensation to farmers who have lost crops due to heavy rains and floods and lost their source of livelihood. He said, “I will ask the central government to provide some compensation to the farmers who have lost their livelihood. Assessment of loss of crops is going on. I have asked the officials to expedite the assessment of the loss. “

In Karnataka, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Godag, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Haveri have been the worst affected. The Bhima river, which is flowing with spurt in Kalburgi and Yadgir districts, wreaked havoc where many villages were submerged and standing crops in the fields were destroyed. According to the news, due to flooding of food grains and pulses mills, the goods kept there were washed away.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said that the central government is aware of the situation in Karnataka. He said, “The Center is aware of the current situation. I have just spoken to the Union Home Minister who has assured us of all possible help. “Yeddyurappa said that his government is committed to relief work and Revenue Minister R Ashok has started visiting flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authority of Karnataka (KDMA) informed the state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the flood situation. According to KDMA officials, the monsoon rains have been much above normal this year. In this regard, an official said, “The average rainfall in the state is around 800 millimeters by the end of September, while this year it has reached about 1,000 millimeters.”