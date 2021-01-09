Weather Report: Cold, strong winds and rain may increase in Delhi again

Weather Report: In the capital Delhi, the temperature had dropped slightly after the rains, but once again Delhi can withstand the cold and strong cold winds. Because the meteorological department estimates that winds will be moving at a speed of 20-25 km per hour for 3 days since Sunday. Although this will reduce the level of pollution but the temperature level will decrease by up to 2 degrees. Also read – weather update: cold in Delhi will increase from today, it is expected to rain again on this day

Please tell that due to continuous rains in Delhi, the minimum and maximum temperatures have been increased. On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius. But due to clear sky on Friday, the temperature dropped by more than 4 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.9 degree Celsius on Thursday.

If you pay attention to the data in this situation, then it is understood that the minimum and maximum temperatures have dropped. Please tell that the Zafarpur region has been the coldest. Let us know that drizzle was also seen in some parts of Delhi yesterday. The meteorological department had expressed the possibility that rains can be seen in the capital Delhi on 9 January.