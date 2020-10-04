Weather Report: Relief from heat in Delhi, drop in temperature, three people died due to lightning in Jharkhand

new Delhi: In the eastern part of the country, between rain and thunder showers, three people were killed and four others were injured in lightning from the sky in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning and it is expected to reach the ‘poor’ category in the next two days due to falling temperatures and low wind speed. Also read – weather update: meteorological department issued alert in Bihar, NDRF teams alert

In Delhi, the 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 189 on Saturday. The air quality averaged 180 on Friday. The air quality index is 'good' between 0 and 50, 'satisfactory' between 51 and 100, 'moderate' between 101 and 200, 'poor' between 201 and 300, 'very poor' between 401 and 400 and 401. Between 500 and 500 are considered to be in the 'severe' category.

Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research System (SAFAR) has reported that on Friday, cases of stubble burning have increased in the neighboring areas bordering Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, and in the coming days, the air quality reaches a poor category There is a possibility of

A decrease in minimum temperature has also been recorded in Delhi. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degree Celsius, which is one degree Celsius below the normal temperature and by Wednesday it can fall to 19 degree Celsius. Due to low temperature and stagnation in the air, pollutant particles float near the ground, which affects the air quality.

Three people died and four others were injured in two separate incidents of thunderclap in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Saturday. Official sources said that the first incident of thunderbolt occurred in Shamudih village of Hussainabad, where 37-year-old Ramdhuni Mehta, working in the field, died on the spot.

He said that the second incident occurred in Bhikhi village of Chhatarpur block where two boys playing in the field died on the spot and four others were injured. The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Kanchan Kumar and 16-year-old Sonu.

Sources said that the injured are being treated at Chhatarpur State Hospital where their condition remains critical. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there was rain and thunder showers in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal along the Gangetic plains, Odisha and Bihar.

According to the department, the stoppage of rainfall and the fall in humidity is an indication that the southwest Massoon has returned from most parts of Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh.

Due to the impact of low pressure area on the Bay of North West Bengal and Odisha coast near Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic areas of West Bengal are expected to receive rain during three days.