Weather Report: Snowfall will change in the weather-hilly areas, cold will increase in the plains

Weather Report: There is snowfall in the hill areas due to which there will be rain in the plains from next week, due to which the cold is expected to increase. According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rain in the next two days in many states including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, mercury will fall by 4 degrees after 15 December. At the same time, fog continues to wreak havoc in Bihar. Rain is expected here on 15-16 December. After this, cold will also increase in Bihar. According to meteorologists, there will be no relief from fog in Bihar.

Cold wave will occur after rain in Pajab

Due to snowfall on the mountains, many districts of Punjab are likely to occur in the next two days. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be rain in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahar, dense mist and cold wave may start on December 13 and 14. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Punjab is hovering above 5 degrees.

Light rain could also occur in Haryana

In the next two days, there may be light rain in many areas of Haryana. After this, the mountains will move rapidly towards the cool plains. On 13 and 14 December, a deep mist may envelop many areas, while the harsh winter may begin after 17 December.

Rain will occur in Bihar on 15-16, cold will increase

There will be no relief from fog in Bihar. By 10 am, thick fog will prevail in most districts. Light rain is expected on 15-16 December. Only after this the sky will be clear and the night temperature will decrease and the cold will increase after that.

Cold will increase in Delhi from December 14

Light rain is expected in many areas of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. After this, there will be fog from December 13. On December 13, light to moderate fog will occur, while on December 14 and 15, thick fog may occur. From December 14, cold winds will start coming to Delhi, due to this, the minimum temperature will also start to fall. From 14 to 16 December, you can feel a lot of cold during the day.

Cold in Rajasthan

10 days of December have passed, but the temperature of day and night in Rajasthan is not decreasing. Meteorologists had claimed that due to the effect of La-Nina, there will be a severe cold this time. Now the anti cyclone system is preventing the cold winds coming from the north, due to which the western disturbances are not able to fully activate and the state has not yet got cold.