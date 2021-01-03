Weather Report Today: Heavy hail likely in North India till 5 January, Meteorological Department issued alert; Know the state of your state

Weather Report Today: The Meteorological Department has predicted hailstorm along with heavy rain for the next three days. The department has said that till 6th January Delhi NCR will be cloudy. Heavy rains are expected to continue in North India till January 5. Along with this, hailstorm is also forecast apart from rain at different places. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information on Sunday. Also Read – Cold wave continues for the fourth day in North India, Delhi today recorded 1.1 degree temperature

According to IMD, such seasonal activities occur on Sunday and Monday in the plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan), while from Monday onwards in the Western Himalayan region (Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad , Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand). Also Read – Weather Forcast: Cold wave increases in North India, heavy snowfall may occur here for next three days

The department said that after the rains, north-northwest winds are forecast to run over the plains of northwest India, due to which there is a possibility of heavy cold wave in remote places of Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan from January 7. . Also Read – Weather Updates: Cold wave continues in UP and these parts of the country, this river freezes when mercury reaches below -20 degrees

Cyclonic flow has formed due to western disturbances in and around Afghanistan. It is expected to move towards Pakistan during the next 48 hours. As a result of the Western Disturbance, low air pressure remains in Southwest Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department said, “Due to these effects, rain or snowfall is forecast in the Western Himalayan region during January 4-6. There may be heavy rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. During this period there is also a possibility of hail at some places in the western region of the Himalayas. “

The Meteorological Department said, “Cold wave is going on in many parts of North West India and Central India. The same situation will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. “The minimum temperature reached 1.1 degree Celsius in 15 years in the midst of the cold wave outbreak in Delhi. At the same time, visibility became “zero” due to “extremely dense fog”.

Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last 15 years. Earlier on January 8, 2006, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature ever recorded was 0.6 degree Celsius in January 1935.

According to the Meteorological Department, in January last year, the minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius. In Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said that visibility was “zero” due to the “extremely dense fog” in Safdarjung and Palam at six in the morning.

The minimum temperature is forecast to reach 8 degree Celsius on 4-5 January. Due to the effect of western disturbance, light rain is also forecast in the national capital from January 3 to 5. Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in Kashmir as well and on New Year the minimum temperature in many places in the valley went below the freezing point. Officials said that water temperatures in many reservoirs, including water reservoirs, froze after the temperature dropped in the valley.

Meteorological Department officials said that the temperature in Gulmarg in North Kashmir was recorded at minus nine degrees Celsius. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the valley. In Pahalgam, the base camp in South Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, the mercury dropped to minus 7.8 degrees Celsius.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature went down to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, compared to the minimum temperature of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The period of ‘Chillai Kalan’ is going on in Kashmir and during this period of 40 days it is very cold. Due to falling temperatures, water accumulates in water supply pipelines in various parts of the valley including the famous Dal Lake.

In Haryana and Punjab, there was an outbreak of cold wave and the minimum temperature reached minus 1.2 degree Celsius in Hisar. Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana in both states. Narnaul in Haryana recorded a temperature of minus 0.2 degree Celsius. Sirsa, Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded two degrees, 4.4 degrees, 3.5 degrees, two degrees and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively. Chandigarh recorded a temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

There is an outbreak of cold in Punjab too. Faridkot recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius. Bathinda recorded 1.2 degree Celsius and Amritsar 2.2 degree Celsius. In the last 24 hours, fog, cold wave and cold conditions have persisted in different areas of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, weather was cold in many places in western Uttar Pradesh, whereas in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the temperature was recorded below normal.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Lucknow airport at 0.5 degree Celsius, while Sultanpur recorded the highest at 22.0 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thunderstorm at different places in western Uttar Pradesh, but the weather is forecast to be cold in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In most parts of Rajasthan, the minimum temperature has increased by two to three degrees Celsius, people have got relief from the harsh winter.

According to the Meteorological Department, Churu was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, recorded a minimum of zero degrees. The Meteorological Department has predicted light and moderate rainfall in Rajasthan, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner division’s Ganganagar and Hanumangarh divisions and anywhere else from January 2 to January 4.

On the other hand, due to the slight increase in temperature in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, people got some relief from the bitter cold on the first day of the new year.

Most of Madhya Pradesh was in the grip of bitter cold for the last few days. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 4.8 degree Celsius in Gwalior, while the minimum temperature in Datia was 5.2 degree Celsius.

GD Mishra, Senior Meteorologist, Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal said, “As a result of western disturbance, the low air pressure remains in southwest Rajasthan, due to this, there may be rain in Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions till January 3 .

