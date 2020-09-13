Weather Report Update: Three dead due to lightning in UP, heat in most parts of the country

Weathr Update: Three people died due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, light to moderate rainfall recorded in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Saturday. However, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. In the national capital also, the rain remained far away and the maximum temperature was 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees Celsius above normal. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital has received 71 percent less rainfall so far in the month of September. Also Read – VIDEO: Rain in Delhi, water is seen on the streets of the capital

After the onset of the monsoon season, Delhi has received 576.5 mm of rain since June 1, whereas 594.6 mm of rain is usually recorded. The IMD also said that the monsoon may remain in Delhi for a long time and it is likely to return only in early October. Also Read – England vs Australia 2020, 1st T20I Probable Playing XI: England-Australia playing XI may be in first T20

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather was warm in neighboring Punjab and Haryana and many areas of both the states recorded above-normal temperatures. Chandigarh recorded a temperature of three degrees above normal at 35.4 degrees Celsius. Also Read – The country received 27 percent more rainfall in August this year, the fourth time in 120 years

The maximum temperatures in Ambala and Karnal in Haryana were 35.6 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively. The maximum temperatures in Amritsar and Ludhiana in Punjab were recorded at 35.6 and 35.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The meteorological department predicts that dry weather will remain in both states for the next 48 hours. The weather remained dry on Saturday, except for light to moderate rainfall at some places in Rajasthan. Kushalgarh and Sirohi in Banswara recorded six cm of rain till Saturday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain may occur in some areas of the state in the next 48 hours. Three people died due to lightning strikes in a village in Bandh district of Uttar Pradesh. Cattle have also come under the grip of unpredictable electricity. The meteorological department said on Saturday that some areas in the eastern districts of the state received thunder and shine.

According to the department, on 14th and 15th September, light to very heavy rains may occur in some western areas of the state and light and thunderstorms may occur at many places in the eastern areas.

Saurashtra and Kutch areas of Gujarat received heavy rainfall after dry days. In one taluka, 107 cm of rain has been recorded in just eight hours. According to officials, in this rainy season, Gujarat has received 124 percent rainfall so far.

According to the State Disaster Operations Center, some areas of Saurashtra like Dwarka, Kutch and Jamnagar have received heavy rains. Kalyanpur taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka has recorded 107 mm of rain in the last eight hours till 4 pm on Saturday.

According to IMD’s Ahmedabad Center, between Monday and Wednesday, there will be torrential rains in Saurashtra and southern Gujarat, while light to moderate rainfall may occur in many parts of the district for the next five days. According to the daily bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department, torrential rains are expected in some areas of Odisha on 13 and 14 September.