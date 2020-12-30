Weather today in Mount Abu and Manali: the entire north India shivering with cold wave, mercury went down below 0 in many areas

Weather Today in Mount Abu and Manali: Due to continuous heavy snowfall on the mountains, many states of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Delhi and many areas of Uttar Pradesh are in the grip of thick cauldron. The condition of the weather will remain in these states for the next 5 days. The coldest is falling in Jammu and Kashmir-Delhi-Rajasthan. In some districts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, the temperature has gone below zero or below zero. In the northwestern regions of the country, minimum temperature can fall by 3 to 5 degrees by tomorrow i.e. till Thursday. Also Read – Weather Forecast: Many states in the grip of cold wave, cold shivering, Orange alert issued

Severe cold will continue in Delhi for three days Also read – weather update: heavy snowfall in the mountains, dense fog in UP-Delhi-Punjab, see photos ..

On Wednesday morning, dense fog enveloped many states including Delhi and due to the cold wave, it felt quite cold. Since morning, due to the cold winds, the effect of sunlight is not visible. Fog and cold wave is expected to continue here for the next three days and the cold will remain similar. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 ° C and a maximum of 18.1 ° C on Tuesday. Also Read – Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department warns New Year Partyers, do not drink alcohol

According to the Meteorological Department, today’s maximum temperature is expected to be 18 degrees and the minimum temperature is four degrees Celsius. At the same time, the department has said that on December 31 and January 1, there can be light clouds, but on both days there will be dense fog in the morning. On December 31, the minimum temperature can reach three degrees Celsius. At the same time, light rain may also occur on January 3 and 4.

Temperature has gone down in many areas of Rajasthan

The cold in Rajasthan is increasing rapidly, on Tuesday, the temperature in 5 cities of the state went to minus. Manali, Mount Abu recorded the lowest temperature minus (-) 4 degrees of the season. Hisar temperature has been recorded at zero degree Celsius on Tuesday. At the same time, the temperature in Churu in Rajasthan adjacent to Hisar has reached minus 0.4 degree Celsius. Narnaul in Haryana also recorded a temperature of 0.3 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has released the forecast of strong cold wave in Jaipur, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Ajmer, Bundi, Dausa and Jhalawar. Over the next 3-4 days, night temperatures in many cities can drop by 4 to 6 degrees.

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, mercury dropped below freezing point

Temperatures at eight places in Himachal Pradesh have been recorded below freezing point. For the first time in the season after snowfall, the maximum temperature in Dalhousie has dropped by up to 14 degree Celsius. In this case, the minimum temperature has been recorded below the freezing point.

Heavy snowfall in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar since yesterday

Along with the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall continued in many low-lying areas including Srinagar since Tuesday morning, while fog covered the plains including Jammu throughout the day. The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall and rain at many places in Kashmir during the next twenty-four hours. At the same time, in many areas in Uttarakhand, the temperature remains around zero degrees.

Weather remains dry in Bihar

The weather remains dry in Bihar. Here, there is some relief from the cold as the minimum temperature has climbed. The maximum temperature in the state on Tuesday was 26 degrees Celsius in Dehri, while the lowest was the minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius. Compared to the previous days, the night temperature has been increased in most parts of the state.

Severe cold in Madhya Pradesh as well

The effect of cold wave is visible in Madhya Pradesh. 70% of the state’s areas are getting cold. Night temperatures reached below 8 degrees in 17 districts including Bhaepal. Tuesday’s temperature in the capital also reached 19.3 degrees, 6 degrees below normal. It has been Called Day.