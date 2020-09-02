Weather update @ 2 september: There will be heavy rains in Delhi again, alert issued in Jharkhand-Bihar

Weather Update: There is a possibility of rains in the capital once again in Delhi, while in many districts of Jharkhand and Bihar, a rain alert has been issued. Rain has continued in Jharkhand since last night. Some areas of Bihar also received rain at night. At least six people died due to lightning strikes in Odisha on Tuesday. Also Read – Flood in UP: After Bihar, Assam, now flood havoc in UP, 644 villages in 16 districts affected

More than 53,000 people have been evacuated from 175 villages to safe places after heavy rains and release of water from the dam in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. At the same time, 644 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh are still affected by the floods.

In Delhi, the Air Quality Index 54 has been recorded at 10 am on Wednesday. For the next six days, it will rain lightly by staying here. There is a possibility of good rain on Thursday. The temperature is under control due to rain, people have got a lot of relief from the heat. On Wednesday, the temperature is expected to be less than 35 ° C, while the minimum temperature can be around 25 ° C.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain in Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. According to the department, 19 districts including East-West Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Shivhar, Samastipur are expected to receive strong wind and thunderstorm as well as moderate and strong rain in the northern part of Bihar. The sky has been cloudy since morning in many districts including Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Drizzle has also occurred in some areas.

According to weather forecast agency Skymet, heavy to moderate rains may occur in Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, and Karnataka on Wednesday with some places receiving light to moderate rainfall. Whereas rest of northeastern India, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, western parts of Rajasthan, Lakshadweep and Gujarat are also likely to receive light to moderate rains.