Weather update: alert issued in view of heavy rains in most states, warning in India for 4 days

Weather Update: Since the arrival of monsoon in the country, many states have been flooded continuously. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the next 4 days in view of heavy rains in the states of North India. According to this warning, heavy rainfall is expected in these areas of Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh. In this regard, orange alert has been issued in some areas like Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Please tell that Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu, Punjab, Jharkhand. In Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Orissa, heavy rains have been asked to be cautious. At the same time, warning of heavy rain has been issued on 27 and 29 August in Haryana and Delhi. Please tell that the water level of Yamuna has already increased, in such a situation, rain can increase difficulties. If we talk about Odisha, a red alert has been issued here. A warning of heavy rain has been issued in Odisha in the next 24 hours. Please tell that due to rain here many rivers are in their spate. For this reason, a red alert has been issued in 13 districts of Odisha.

In Uttarakhand, Orange Alert has been issued on 27 and 28 August and Yellow Alert has been issued on 29 and 30 August. Also, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Purvanchal part of Uttar Pradesh on August 28, as well as an orange alert has also been issued here for safety. On the other hand, warning of heavy rain has been issued in Rajasthan on 29-30 August. On the same day, an orage alert has been issued in Rajasthan.