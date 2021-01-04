Weather update: By January 5, there will be rain in these states, temperature will fall, know what is the condition of your state

Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department has informed about the rains in North India and has predicted that hail may also fall here. Let us know that the weather condition in Delhi NCR is bad for the last two days, it is getting rain for two consecutive days. It is estimated that the weather here will remain the same for the next three days. Let us know that cold wave is going on in many parts of North India. At the same time, dense fog has been seen from the first day of the new year. Also Read – Weather Report Today: Heavy hail likely in North India by 5 January, Meteorological Department issued alert; Know the state of your state

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in North India can go up to 3-5 degrees Celsius. At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in many parts of North India by 5 January. At some places, hailstones can also be seen. According to the department, such weather can be seen in the areas of Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan.

On the other hand, in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, this type of weather will suffer the most, where rain and hail will occur. According to the Department, North-Western winds are expected to run in the plains of India. Due to this, tremendous cold wave is seen in Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan.