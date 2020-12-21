Weather update: Cold wave continues to wreak havoc in North India, shivering Delhi, Kanpur colder than London

Weather Latest Update: The entire North India is vulnerable to cold wave due to snowfall in the mountains. Many states of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, are getting cold. Delhi’s cold on Sunday broke all the old records. The lowest temperature of this season has been recorded in Delhi, but not too low in Kanpur, the cold havoc continues there. Also Read – North India shaken by cold, Dal Lake freezes in Srinagar, cold breaks record in Delhi, photos

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, Delhi had the coldest morning of the season and the temperature reached 3.4 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, the temperature has gone below zero in most places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. There is continuous heavy snowfall in these areas. The winds of icy winds will continue in Delhi even today.

-Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the whole of North India, also struggled with a cold winter on Sunday. On Sunday night in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, the minimum temperature reached -1.5 degree, whereas in Himachal Pradesh, Keylong remained the coldest, where the minimum temperature was recorded as -11 degree. A 40-day 'Chillai Kalan' is starting in Kashmir from Monday, during which there is a great winter.

On Sunday night in Kanpur, UP, it was even colder than London, Nainital, Darjeeling and Dehradun, where the minimum temperature reached 4.2 degrees Celsius, while the count of cities in snowy cities is running more than 5 degrees Celsius. . The maximum temperature on Sunday in Kanupar was 20.6, while the minimum was 4.2 degrees Celsius, while in London it was 6 degrees.

– The minimum temperature at various places in Kashmir improved slightly on Sunday but the mercury remained below zero in the night in the valley. Light snowfall may occur at some places in Kashmir on Monday.

In the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh, icy winds are blowing and in many places the temperature has gone below zero. The cold may increase further in the coming days.

Cold wave continues in Bihar

Even on Sunday, cold air swept across Bihar. However, there is a possibility of getting some relief from cold wave in the next 24 hours. According to the meteorological center located in Patna, after such a situation for one or two days, the northwest icy wind will again enter the state. Due to strong icy wind, the districts of North Bihar including Muzaffarpur are getting cold.