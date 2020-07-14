Weather update: Delhi-NCR will have to wait for 2 days for rain, these states will remain like this

new Delhi: There is no chance of rains in the next two days in Delhi-NCR. But after waiting for two days, on Thursday, rains can occur in entire North India-West India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab. An official of the India Meteorological Department said that there is less chance of rain in the plains of North India for the next two days, but after two days there is a possibility of rain in the entire northwest India. Also Read – Weather Update: Relief from humidity and heat in the capital soon, know how the weather will be in all parts of the country

The forecast released by the Meteorological Department on Monday evening has also predicted a lot of rain in Bihar, Konkan Goa, Himalayan region of West Bengal and Sikkim and Central Maharashtra on Tuesday. Heavy rains may occur in many parts of the country including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Private weather estimator Skymet has also forecast heavy rains during the next 24 hours due to the active monsoon in the northern coastal parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, Konkan Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha. Let us know that the rain in Sikkim is now becoming a disaster for the people. Life has been disrupted due to floods here.