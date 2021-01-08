Weather update: Delhi will get cold from today, rain forecast on this day again

Weather Update: In the capital, Delhi saw rains in the past. However, the temperature in the capital was more than normal. But now Delhi is going to be in the grip of cold once again. Because according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in the capital is expected to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius compared to Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 11-12 degrees Celsius on Friday. Also read – weather update: rain will fall in these states till January 5, temperature will fall, know what is the condition of your state

The Meteorological Department has also predicted the possibility of rain in Delhi once again. It is feared that this rain may occur on 9 January. Please tell that on Thursday, the temperature of Delhi was recorded at 14.43 degrees Celsius. Please tell that this temperature was 7 degrees Celsius above normal. On the other hand, if we talk about the quality of air, then AQI 255 was in Delhi on Thursday. On Wednesday, the AQI was 226.

Explain that if the air quality is between 200-300, then it is considered as a poor grade air. In such a situation, the air of Delhi is between 200-300, hence the quality of air is not much here. But according to the Meteorological Department, the wind is moving in Delhi on Saturday, due to which the quality of air can be improved.