Weather update: heavy rain alert in many states including Bihar-Jharkhand-Bengal, know weather conditions

Weather Update: The monsoon will now leave the country in a few days, but on the go, the monsoon has become active once again in many parts of the country and some states are receiving good rains. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Maharashtra, Konkan Goa and South Central Maharashtra region on Tuesday. With this, heavy rains may occur at many places in Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, southern Gujarat, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. At the same time, alert for moderate to heavy rain has been issued in other states of Northeast India including Jharkhand, West Bengal.

Almost all districts in Bihar have been raining since Monday. After the heavy rains in the night, Tuesday morning has also started with rain. However, the Meteorological Department has already warned of thunderstorms here. IMD, Patna has urged the common people not to leave the house during the thunder cloud. The department has said that the entire state may receive more than normal rainfall for the next 24-48 hours. At the same time, heavy rain alert has also been issued in the Terai and Gangetic plains, especially in the districts surrounding it.

Talking about West Bengal, here too it has been raining well for the last few days. But according to the Meteorological Department, from today onwards, there may be a decrease in rain in some areas. The weather is also likely to remain dry and clean in some areas.

Due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain has been recorded in parts of Odisha on Monday. The Meteorological Department has said that more rainfall is expected in the state in the next two days.

During the last 24 hours, many parts of Jharkhand have received very good rainfall intermittently. According to the Meteorological Department, even today light to moderate rainfall can be recorded in different districts of the state. However, after the next 24 hours, there will be a decrease in rainfall here and the monsoon is expected to weaken.

The Meteorological Department has informed that today’s weather in Lakshdeep, Andaman and Nicobar Deep group is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. However, the weather in Puducherry will be dry and clear. Light rain may be recorded at some places.

According to the Meteorological Department, from today Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some southern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Kerala may receive less rainfall during the next 24 hours. Also, in Chhattisgarh and Orissa, there is a possibility of decreasing rainfall at many places in the next 24 hours.

Chhattisgarh and Orissa will also see a significant decrease in rainfall here in the next 24 to 48 hours. The Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rains are expected at very few places here. According to the Skymet Weather Report, the monsoon is going to be fully active in Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 to 48 hours. The effect of which can be seen in every district of the state. According to the report, during this period, widespread rainfall will be seen in Madhya Pradesh.