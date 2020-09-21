Weather update: heavy rains in many parts of Karnataka, Kerala, heavy rain likely in Odisha and Bengal

new Delhi: Karnataka and Kerala received heavy rains on Sunday. Red alert has been issued in eight districts of both states. At the same time, heavy rains are likely in Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Bihar as a low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The national capital had a humid summer on Sunday and there is no chance of rain for the next two-three days. There has been no rain in Delhi for the last 12 days. According to the Meteorological Department’s data, the national capital Delhi has received 78 percent less rainfall so far in September. Also Read – Monsoon will return from next week, heavy rains may occur in many states, know about IMD’s report about the weather

On Sunday, a red alert was issued in eight districts of Kerala due to heavy rain. The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Monday in 10 districts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, a region of low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal till Sunday morning. Officials in Ernakulam district of Karnataka said that the Muvattupuzha river is reaching flood levels, causing fears of flooding in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. The neighboring state of Telangana may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts on Monday.

According to the release, there is a possibility of rain in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam. According to an official release, all the Superintendents of Police and District Magistrates have been instructed to be vigilant. Due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are likely to occur in parts of Odisha for the next three days. Considering the possibility of winds running at 45-55 kmph this season, fishermen have been advised not to approach Odisha coast by September 22 and not venture into the sea.