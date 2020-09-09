Weather update: light rain in northern India, heavy rain forecast in some parts of the country

new Delhi: North India recorded a rise in temperature with light rain on Tuesday. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the next four-five days at isolated places in Northeast and Peninsular India. Delhi recorded a partial rise in temperature and the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.3 (degrees C), two degrees Celsius above normal. The humidity in the city ranged between 57 and 89 percent. Also Read – Weather Update: Mauson Department has given information- Monsoon may return in these states

The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather for the next few days in Delhi. Temperature is expected to rise further. In most places in Punjab and Haryana, there was hot and humid weather. The maximum temperature was two to three degrees above normal. According to the department, the weather is expected to remain dry in Haryana and Punjab for the next two days. However, light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh. Maharajganj, Bindki (Fatehpur), Aliganj (Etah) and Aligarh recorded two cm rainfall at each location in the state. The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Kanpur, which was 37.6 degrees Celsius.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, some places recorded maximum temperatures of one and a half to three degrees Celsius above normal. The Meteorological Department said that due to the formation of a cyclonic condition over the eastern central Arabian Sea off the coast of Karnataka, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Peninsular India during the next four to five days. The department said that there will be very heavy rains in coastal Karnataka, Kel and Mahe on September 10 and the following days.

Due to the cyclonic condition over western Assam and adjoining Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on September 10 in Northeast India and Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The Meteorological Department has also forecast thunderstorms at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand.