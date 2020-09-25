Weather update: meteorological department issued warning in Bihar, NDRF teams alert

Patna: In view of the heavy rain warning in various districts of Bihar by the Meteorological Center and continuous rain in Nepal, 17 teams of 9th Battalion NDRF are on high alert in different districts of the state. Vijay Sinha, Commandant of NDRF 9th Battalion, Bihta, Patna said that in view of the threat of flood disaster, 17 teams of NDRF are deployed in 12 districts of Bihar state and all the teams have been kept in high alert condition, so that people in operational need To provide quick help. Also Read – Weather alert for Bihar: Heavy rain-thunderstorm alert issued in Bihar from 23 to 27 September

He said that currently 4 teams in Patna district, 2-2 teams in Gopalganj and East Champaran districts and one each in flood disaster in West Champaran, Saran, Supaul, Katihar, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Buxar, Bhojpur and Vaishali districts. Posted to deal with.

Commandant Sinha further said, "All our teams are in touch with the district administration and our rescuers are always ready and willing to help the flood affected people in the state." It is worth mentioning that there is continuous rains in many parts of the state including the capital of Bihar. After the rains in the Terai areas of Nepal, the water level of the Gandak River has been increased.