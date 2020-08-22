Weather Update Report: Weather will be pleasant again with rain today, know what is the forecast of IMD

Weather Update: For the last several days, the people, troubled by the strong sunshine and humidity, got relief from the rain on Friday. In the national capital Delhi, there was movement of black clouds throughout the day on Friday. There was a pleasant atmosphere throughout the day due to cloud cover and strong winds. Also Read – Heavy rain alert in these 33 districts of Madhya Pradesh, rain in many areas, river-drain

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and this will also bring down the temperature. On Saturday, rain and strong winds are expected to run across the entire NCR including Delhi. On Friday, in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, including Delhi, there was a jam due to the filling of rain water. People were stuck in jam for hours.

Let us tell you that earlier the Meteorological Department had warned that by August 25, there could be strong rains in the entire North India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert saying that heavy rains are expected in many parts of central India including North India in the next five days.

Due to rain on Friday, many areas of Delhi were jammed, so many people had to wait for hours to go out. After heavy rains in Delhi and its surrounding areas, life was affected due to water logging. There is a possibility of heavy rains on 22 August i.e. in western Madhya Pradesh today, in eastern Rajasthan on 22 August and in Gujarat on 22 and 23 August.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the coming days.

Many states of the country including Delhi are facing the heat of this time, in such a situation, the rain has given great relief to the people. At the same time, there are many states of the country where there has been so much rain that they are facing the floods.