Weather update: weather department has given information- Monsoon may return in these states

new Delhi: The monsoon has been very kind this year across the country and so far in the current season it has received seven percent more rainfall than the average. Now the monsoon may return next week. Director General of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Mritunjay Mahapatra, said in a press conference here on Monday that IMD has mentioned in its weekly weather updated that the monsoon returns from the western part of Rajasthan in the week ending September 18. Can. During the press conference, Dr. M. Rajeevan, Secretary, Department of Earth Sciences, said that the spread of south-west monsoon this year would be good and better yields due to better rains, which will help farmers. He said, this will also benefit the Indian economy, but how much will be benefited, this time cannot be estimated.

So far during the monsoon, the country has received seven percent more rainfall than average. On this occasion, the IMD chief said, "IMD has mentioned in its weekly weather updated that the monsoon withdrawal from western part of Rajasthan can begin in the week ending on September 18. But during this time a low pressure area is expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal, West-Central part.

Regarding the return of the complete monsoon, Dr. Mahapatra said, We are however studying when the complete monsoon will return. The coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra are expected to receive near or above average rainfall around 17 September. He said that there has been a decrease in rainfall in September as compared to August and it has been below average, but with the seasonal conditions favorable, the rainfall will return in the next few days.

According to IMD, in the current monsoon season since June 1, the country has received 807.7 millimeters of rainfall, which is seven per cent more than the average rainfall of 751.5 millimeters. The south peninsular part of the country received 20 percent more rainfall than average. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh has received 17 percent more rainfall than the average, while northwest India has received 10 percent less rainfall than the average. East and Northeast India have received near average rainfall in this monsoon season.