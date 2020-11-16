Weather update: winter will increase in Delhi, Meteorological Department estimates – mercury may fall 4 degrees

new Delhi: The cold weather has knocked in the country. In such a situation, cold has started in many states, but it is yet to take place elsewhere, but cold has started in the capital Delhi and the Meteorological Department says that due to the effect of western disturbance, the temperature in the national capital will start dropping from Monday. Also, this temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 degrees in the mercury. Also Read – Tonight will be difficult for Delhi, already serious pollution situation will be very severe

According to Meteorological Department officials, some warmth has been observed in Subhar on Monday than Sunday. On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 15 degrees Celsius. At the same time, this temperature was 11.4 degrees on Sunday. Please tell that after Diwali the maximum temperature has been recorded at 26 ° C. According to the department, the maximum temperature can reach 26 ° C on Monday.

However, the air quality in Delhi remains in the 'severe' category despite light rain on Sunday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category on Monday, recording an air quality index (AQI) of 490.