Weather Updates: 50 percent more rain in Bihar, 18 percent less in northwest India

new Delhi: Many areas of the country, including Bihar and Assam, are reeling under heavy rains and floods, while north-west India is facing the monsoon rains. So far in the current monsoon season, Bihar has received 50 percent more rainfall than the average, while northwest India has received 18 percent less rainfall than the average. According to information received from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bihar received 690.7 mm of rain during the current monsoon season from June 1 to July 26, while the average rainfall during this period is 460.3 mm. In this way, Bihar received 50 percent more rainfall than the average. East and Northeast India have received 806.4 mm of rain so far during the monsoon this year, which is 13 percent more than the average.

At the same time, northwest India received 203.7 millimeters of rain till July 26, while the average rainfall in the area during this period is 248.8 millimeters. Central India received two percent more rainfall than average. Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat come to this part of the country. Central India received 445 millimeters of rain in the current season, while the average rainfall during this period is 435.9 millimeters.

The monsoon season in the south peninsular region received 15 percent more rainfall than the average till July 26. This part of the country has received 392.4 millimeters of rain in the current season, while the average rainfall during this period is 341.7 millimeters. According to IMD, during the current monsoon season, India received four percent more rainfall than the average from June 1 to July 26. In the current monsoon season till July 26, the country has received 418.1 millimeters of rainfall, whereas during this period the average rainfall is 403.9 millimeters across the country.