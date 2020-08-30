Weather Updates: Chances of rain in Delhi for next 6 days, know how the weather will be in your city

Weather Updates: Light to moderate rain is expected in Delhi for the next six days. The meteorological department has given information about it in its forecast on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that widespread rainfall is not expected. On Sunday it will be cloudy and light rain may occur, along with light rain is expected for the next six days. Also Read – Rain breaks 44-year record: it rains heavily in August, will become sluggish in September

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 ° C and 26 ° C respectively. Delhi has recorded 236.5 mm of rain so far in August, while the normal volume till this period is 245.7 mm and in this sense the rainfall has decreased by four percent. Also Read – Weather Updates: It may rain in Delhi-NCR today, know how the weather will be in your state …

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Jaipur, Dausa, Bhilwara, Pali, Sawaimadhopur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Jhalawar districts and adjoining area: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/m0o5yYkkmM Also Read – Indore Rain Update: The situation in Indore worsens due to rain, many areas submerged in water, 39-year record broken – ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

Heavy rains have been predicted in many places in the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, while torrential rains have also been forecast at other places. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has given light to moderate rainfall at different places in Jaipur, Dausa, Bhilwara, Pali, Sawaimadhopur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Jhalawar districts and surrounding areas. Is expected.

Heavy rains flooded some parts of MP

Due to torrential rains for the last two days, many districts of Madhya Pradesh including Hoshangabad have been flooded. The situation has become so vast that the army and NDRF were lowered on Saturday to save people from submerged areas. Around 3,500 people have been evacuated to safe places in Hoshangabad, while five people stranded in floods have been evacuated from an air force helicopter in Chhindwara.

25 percent more rain in August: Meteorological Department

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), India has received the highest rainfall in the last 44 years in the month of August where there is flood situation in many parts of the country. According to IMD, 25 percent more rainfall has been recorded till August 28 in the month of August. Earlier in 1983, in August, there was 23.8 percent more rainfall than normal. So far, the country has received nine percent more rainfall than normal. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Goa have recorded excess rainfall, while Sikkim has received excess rainfall. In many states, there are floods with flooding of rivers.

(input language)