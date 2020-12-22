Weather Updates: Cold wave continues in UP and these parts of the country, this river freezes when mercury reaches below -20 degrees

Weather Updates: Cold wave continues in almost all parts of the country. Cold wave is being seen in most parts of the country. Due to snowfall in the hilly areas, cold has increased in the plains. If you talk about Himachal Pradesh, the temperature has gone below zero in most of the parts here. At the same time, the cold winter in Kashmir started on Monday, which will continue like this for the next 40 days. Also Read – Weather Alert: Meteorological Department warning, cold will remain in North India for next one week

The temperature in Srinagar was below zero. At the same time, the minimum temperature in Rajasthan has seen a slight increase, which has given some relief to the people. At the same time, the temperature in Mount Abu dropped below minus 2 degrees. The cold wave started a few days ago in Punjab and Haryana, the outbreak of which still continues. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees. On the other hand, if we talk about Bihar, then an alert has been issued in Patna for 24 hours in the entire state of Bihar. In which cold web has been warned of cold wave.

Please tell that the maximum temperature of Patna is 17.8 degree Celsius. On the other hand, a warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department regarding some parts of UP. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of severe cold wave in UP during 24 hours. During this time, sunny and fog will remain in many places of western Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, temperatures in other areas of UP like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly were below normal. There was a melting of light here as well, there was a chill in Lucknow despite the sunshine.

Please tell that due to the terrible cold, the temperature of the Lipulekh area adjacent to India-China reached below -20 degree Celsius, due to which the Kuti Yangti River completely froze. Not only this, 18 other river ponds like the water hymns also froze. Due to this, people living here are facing difficulties in getting drinking water.