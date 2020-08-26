Weather Updates: It may rain in Delhi-NCR today, know how the weather will be in your state …

IMD Weather Updates: In many parts of the country, due to sporadic rains for the past few days, people have got sultry heat relief. According to the IMD Weather Forecast, heavy and moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital and its surrounding areas on Wednesday i.e. today. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), intense monsoon rains are expected in many parts of Northwest India including Delhi-NCR Rain between 26 to 28 August. Light rain has also occurred in some parts of the city this morning. Also Read – Indore Rain Update: The situation in Indore worsens due to rain, many areas submerged in water, 39-year record broken

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's Regional Weather Forecast Center, said that between 26 August and 28 August, there is a possibility of light rain. He said that the monsoon trough is moving north and will remain very close to Delhi-NCR between August 25 and August 28.

Estimates of heavy rains in eastern, northern and central parts of the country

The meteorological department said that heavy rains are expected in the eastern, northern and central parts of the country in the next four-five days. The department has issued a red alert for Odisha on 26 August and for Chhattisgarh the next day. The department said that a low pressure area (cyclonic circulation) is forming in and around the Bay of North Bengal, which will move west-northwest in the next four-five days.

According to the department, in view of these chances, Odisha, West Bengal areas around the Ganges river and Jharkhand are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 28 to August 28 while Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and western Rajasthan . The department said that Odisha is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 25-26, while in Chhattisgarh on August 27.

