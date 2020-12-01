Weather updates news: mercury dropped below ‘0’ in Kashmir, heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala expected

Weather Updates News: In many parts of North India, the minimum temperature was recorded below 10 degree Celsius on Monday, while the mercury in Kashmir is below zero as the mercury went below zero. The month of November was the coldest in 71 years in Chadilly. At the same time, cold conditions will still remain in Bihar. On Monday, the temperature fell due to icy winds in the state, due to which people started feeling cold after evening. The Meteorological Department says that the minimum mercury may fall by one to two degrees in the next 24 hours. Also Read – Weather News Update: Cold in Delhi breaks 14-year record, this time will be cold

On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain in southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala in view of the forecast of the storm. The department said that a low pressure area was formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and it is expected to be transformed into a deep low pressure area, which could take the form of a cyclonic storm going forward. Due to this, heavy rains are expected in southern Tamil Nadu and southern Kerala between December 2 and 3.

According to IMD, the storm can cross the coast of Sri Lanka in the evening or night of December 2. In its latest bulletin, the department said that due to its effect, there are chances of rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh between December 1 to 4. Let us know that a few days ago, cyclonic storms had passed from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, due to which heavy rains occurred.

Talking about the national capital Delhi, the month of November was the coldest in 71 years here. The average minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the average minimum temperature in November of 1949 was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures at various places in the Kashmir Valley were recorded below zero. Officials said the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 1.3 degrees Celsius. He said that the famous tourist spot Gulmarg in Baramulla in North Kashmir recorded a temperature of minus three degrees Celsius while the famous tourist destination Pahalgam in Anantnag district had a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the union territory. In most parts of Rajasthan, the cold has increased after night temperatures fall further.