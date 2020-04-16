Weatherman goes viral as he drums along to BBC News theme

A video posted by a BBC weatherman drumming along with the long-lasting BBC News theme tune has gone down a storm on social media.

Owain Wyn Evans posted the video of himself at his drumkit to Twitter this morning, and on the time of writing it has amassed virtually 60,000 likes – together with from celebrities Gary Lineker, Sophie Raworth and Carol Vorderman.

The video was accompanied by a caption which learn, “After they mentioned strive working from dwelling I didn’t realise they’d count on me to do the music too.”

A climate presenter for BBC North West, Evans has been working from dwelling all through the coronavirus lockdown, broadcasting from his backyard.

Talking in regards to the success of his video, he mentioned, “We’re all attempting to discover methods of maintaining our spirits up throughout this tough time of lockdown, and it’s nice that this has proved such a success.

“It began out as a enjoyable concept and has actually caught on. The tune itself is clearly a little bit of a banger anyway, and I knew it might sound sensible on the drums!

The Welshman, who has been drumming because the age of 8, has seen success on social media earlier than – in 2017 he created a Ru Paul’s Drag Race themed climate forecast to mark Worldwide Drag Day, which was picked up by Ru Paul and Michelle Visage, whereas extra not too long ago he created a collection of animated stickers on Instagram and Snapchat which have had 150 million views.

Regional TV information has seen a surge in viewing figures because the COVID-19 disaster started. The BBC’s regional information bulletins in England are reaching round 11 million individuals every weekday.

