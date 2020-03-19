Webby Awards 2020 Show Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

The Webby Awards, recognizing the most effective web content material and creators, has canceled its 24th annual awards present, changing into the most recent occasion to be nixed in mild of the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The kudos-fest had been scheduled to happen Might 11, 2020, in New York Metropolis. Nevertheless, the Webby Awards will nonetheless be handed out this 12 months. Nominees might be introduced within the coming weeks with the launch of the Webby Individuals’s Voice public voting, and organizers plan to announce winners with an “web celebration” that can embody the franchise’s trademark Webby 5-Phrase Speech.

The 2019 Webby Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Road, featured appearances by Issa Rae, Hasan Minhaj, Monica Lewinsky, Michael Douglas and Gritty, the meme-worthy Philadelphia Flyers mascot. The Webbys are introduced by the Worldwide Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

Learn the total assertion from Claire Graves, govt director of the Webby Awards, concerning the resolution to cancel the occasion:

From all of us right here at The Webby Awards, we hope this message finds you, your staff, and your loved ones wholesome.

We’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak carefully as we method the announcement of our Nominees, Winners, and the 24th Annual Webby Award occasion. As we’ve got seen communities and companies all over the world turn out to be more and more affected by this world pandemic, we need to share some updates with you and your staff.

It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I share this information with you: given the impression of COVID-19, our concern for the well being and well-being of our group, plus measures public officers are taking, we’re cancelling the 24th Annual Webby Awards occasion which was scheduled to happen on Might 11th in New York Metropolis.

We proceed to be dedicated to recognizing and honoring the most effective of the Web. The 24th Annual Webby Award Nominees might be introduced within the coming weeks with the launch of The Webby Individuals’s Voice public voting. A brand new announcement schedule might be launched within the days forward, and our plan is to announce the Winners with an Web celebration that can honor the 12 months’s greatest work, giving our Winners their likelihood to mark their win in historical past with an indicator Webby 5-Phrase Speech. The celebration will interact our group all around the world and can intention to be as inspiring because the Winners themselves.

Regardless of these modifications and the present world setting, we’re excited to have fun this 12 months’s Webby Honorees, Nominees, and Winners. We’ve been working with some of the world’s most artistic folks and firms to assist information what The Webby Awards might be in 2020 and are excited to unveil our plans quickly.

As at all times, we’re dedicated to utilizing our platform to assist increase consciousness for vital world points and civic engagement. There has by no means been a extra vital time to harness the facility of the Web to attach, inform, and assist folks. If you happen to or your group are engaged on initiatives to assist folks right now, please be at liberty to get in contact with me to see how we will share your work with the broader Webby group. Please be at liberty to electronic mail me instantly at [email protected]

We are going to proceed to be in contact with updates on the present and announcement schedule, you may as well comply with alongside on our web site right here.

My ideas are with all of you on this troublesome time.

Claire

Claire Graves, Govt Director, The Webby Awards